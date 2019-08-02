YOUNG AGGIES PLAY

WHILE CARRYING the football for Norborne Hardin-Central, Aggies quarterback Brayden Schick attempts a stiff-arm move during an afternoon scrimmage July 26 at an 8-man football camp in Albany.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

ALBANY – Norborne Hardin-Central’s underclassmen got some game-like reps during a July 26 multi-team 8-man football camp hosted by Albany High School at E.C. Smith Field.

Aggies coach Kirk Thacker said upperclassmen were slated to attend. The Aggies, however, “did not have them,” he said. Thacker did not know why they were not there.

“We’re missing quite a few kids,” he said.

