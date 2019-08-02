ALBANY – Norborne Hardin-Central’s underclassmen got some game-like reps during a July 26 multi-team 8-man football camp hosted by Albany High School at E.C. Smith Field.
Aggies coach Kirk Thacker said upperclassmen were slated to attend. The Aggies, however, “did not have them,” he said. Thacker did not know why they were not there.
“We’re missing quite a few kids,” he said.
READ MORE IN THE FRIDAY, AUG., 2, RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.