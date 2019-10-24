NIXA – For the third straight season, there was a Richmond Spartan at the Class 1 state girls golf tournament.

Senior Taya Weber made the cut by shooting a 109 (+37) in Sectional 4 competition Oct. 14 at St. Joseph Country Club, where the top two teams and top 13 individuals not on those teams advanced.

