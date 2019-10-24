NIXA – For the third straight season, there was a Richmond Spartan at the Class 1 state girls golf tournament.
Senior Taya Weber made the cut by shooting a 109 (+37) in Sectional 4 competition Oct. 14 at St. Joseph Country Club, where the top two teams and top 13 individuals not on those teams advanced.
READ THE REST OF THIS AND OTHER SPORTS BRIEFS IN THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.