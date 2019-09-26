EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Richmond varsity softball coach Staci Maddux expected a slugfest when her Spartans and Excelsior Springs met Monday.

“I knew they were going to hit,” Maddux said.

But she probably did not expect a 13-run fifth inning from the Tigers, who used a baker’s dozen worth of runs to down the visiting Spartans 15-10 in Missouri River Valley Conference interdivisional play.

The Spartans and Tigers combined for 30 hits. Abby Vandiver, Natalee Weber, Aireanna Hoeppner, Haylee Weber, Alexis Bokarae, Kayden Bowman and Trinidy Fisk each had two hits for the Spartans, who cranked out 16 total hits. Hoeppner and Bokarae led Richmond in RBIs with two apiece.

