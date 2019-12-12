EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – The University of Nebraska at Kearney ran away from Winona (Minnesota) State University.
The Lopers (7-5) tallied 400-plus yards rushing en route to a 50-33 Mineral Water Bowl victory over Winona State Dec. 7 at Excelsior Springs High School. Darrius Webb tallied 152 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Quarterback T.J. Davis, named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, rushed for 144 yards and four TD on 12 carries. Winona State (8-4) amassed 341 passing yards.
