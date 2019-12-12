MANKATO, Minnesota – The University of Central Missouri must wait at least another season for a second national women’s soccer title.
The Jennies, who won their first NCAA Division II national title in 2017, fell to Minnesota State University 3-0 Dec. 6 in national tournament play at the Maverick All-Sports Dome. Alesha Duccini scored in the 62nd minute for the Mavericks (19-3-1). UCM keeper Lindsey Johnson made 10 saves for the Jennies (19-3-1).
