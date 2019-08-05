RICHMOND – When Richmond resident Ellen Vandiver started a golf tournament about 12 years ago to help fight cystic fibrosis, she and her family “wanted to see what would happen.”

The tournament kept growing.

The first year, the scramble tournament drew seven teams, Vandiver recalled. This year, around 25 teams, or roughly 100 golfers, participated in the Aug. 2 event at Shirkey Golf Course, which also included a raffle.

The number of participants keeps growing primarily through “just word of mouth,” Vandiver said.

