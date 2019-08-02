KANSAS CITY, Kansas – Playing on the Kansas City Junior Tour, a series of tournaments organized by the Kansas City Golf Association, has provided Dylan Comstock with at least one new experience this summer.
On Tuesday, the Orrick High School junior played in a tour tournament at Dub’s Dread Golf Club. Comstock had never played the Kansas City, Kansas, course, he said.
FIND OUT MORE IN THE FRIDAY, AUG. 2, RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.