RICHMOND – Spartans coach Cody Beck saw two of his wrestlers go through what he called “a special experience” during the Class 1 boys state tournament.
Sophomore Conner Teat and senior Logan Claypole finished fourth in their respective weight classes, Teat in the 113-pound division and Claypole at 120. For both, the road to placing among the top six – and thus, earning a medal – at the Feb. 20-22 meet at Mizzou Arena in Columbia involved wrestling in the winner’s bracket semifinals, held the night of Feb. 21, a Friday.
GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE FEB. 28 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.