HARDIN – Norborne Hardin-Central varsity coach Kirk Thacker and his Aggies did not let their 8-man football season end without a fight.

A triple-overtime fight, to be exact.

On Nov. 1, the Aggies and Stewartsville/Osborn traded gridiron punches. After Stewartsville/Osborn’s opening touchdown, there were five lead changes. The Cardinals claimed the final lead in the third overtime, when Cross Bryant threw a third-down, 9-yard TD pass to David Myers to hand NHC a 32-26 District 2 loss at Hardin-Central.

