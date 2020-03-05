CHILLICOTHE – Richmond’s varsity boys basketball team has a few commonalities with pro football’s Kansas City Chiefs.
Like the Chiefs, the Spartans experienced a 50-year title drought. Well, almost 50 years, in Richmond’s case.
Like the Chiefs, Richmond’s title drought ended in February. And like the Chiefs, the Spartans staged a comeback to end it.
Trailing 39-25 in the third quarter of their Class 3 District 14 title game with Chillicothe, the Spartans fought their way to a 53-52 win Feb. 29 at Chillicothe. Before that night, the Spartans had last won a district title in 1972.
