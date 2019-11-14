COLUMBIA – Richmond doubled its total of state cross country qualifiers this season from last season.

Senior Rylee Adams and junior Jude Rumbaugh represented the Spartans at Class 3 state competition Nov. 9 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Adams, a 2018 state qualifier, placed 121st, running the 3.1-mile girls race in 21 minutes, 48.6 seconds. Rumbaugh, a first-time qualifier, finished 124th in the boys race with his time of 18:15.6.

Adams qualified by placing eighth in 21:38.5 in Class 3 District 8 competition Nov. 2 at Platte Ridge Park in Platte City. Rumbaugh also placed eighth at districts, finishing in 17:54.5.

