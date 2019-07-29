Season looks good for Spartans

WYATT MARSHALL, No. 6, barrels downfield for Richmond during a July 25 evening scrimmage against Raytown South at William Jewell College.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

LIBERTY – What a difference a year has made for Richmond’s varsity football program.

On July 25 and 26, Richmond’s varsity and junior varsity teams attended a multi-team camp at William Jewell College. Based on the first day alone, varsity coach Nick Persell saw dramatic improvement in the Spartans over 2018.

“We looked like a much more confident team on the football field,” Persell said shortly after the first day’s scrimmages ended.

How good will they be? Find out in the July 30 Richmond Daily News

