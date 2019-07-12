RICHMOND – Friday night’s 7-on-7 tournament at William Jewell College might have a game-like feel for Richmond’s varsity football players.
Like their regular-season games, the Spartans will attempt to score and shut down their opponents during the summertime competition, albeit on a shorter field. If they win, they move on to the next round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.