HOLDEN – The Eagles played a tough first half Oct. 11 against the visiting Richmond Spartans, maintaining a lead until the final 16 seconds, when the Spartans broke on top, 18-13, on a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Keyshaun Elliott to senior wide receiver Dionte Marquez.

The Spartans never relinquished the lead after that, winning 36-20, owing to solid finishes offensively and defensively.

