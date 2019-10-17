Lopez hangs on

THE HOLDEN EAGLES show they can be formidable, with a sometimes explosive ground game, but Richmond’s defense is up to the challenge. On this play, junior defensive back Matthew Lopez wraps up Holden senior wide receiver Jayden Brown.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News

HOLDEN – The Eagles played a tough first half Oct. 11 against the visiting Richmond Spartans, maintaining a lead until the final 16 seconds, when the Spartans broke on top, 18-13, on a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Keyshaun Elliott to senior wide receiver Dionte Marquez.

The Spartans never relinquished the lead after that, winning 36-20, owing to solid finishes offensively and defensively.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, READ THE OCT. 18 ISSUE OF GAME ON

