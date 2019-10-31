RICHMOND – Down at the end of the first quarter, then up and then down again at the half, the Richmond Spartans and Lexington Minutemen battled back and forth before the Spartans took a third-quarter lead they refused to relinquish in their 38-28 home-field win.

The always tough annual rivalry between Lexington and Richmond, called the Bell Game, proved no different this year than last for coach Nick Persell’s Spartans.

