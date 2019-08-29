SPARTANS HUNT EAGLES

RICHMOND – The Richmond Spartans play the Liberty Eagles of Mountain View in the first full game of the season at noon Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

Coach Darin Acklin’s Eagles thumped the Spartans on the artificial turf last year, 61-19.

Coach Nick Persell expects better from the Spartans this year for two reasons – there are more returning players on Richmond’s team and more younger players on the Mountain View team.

