CHILLICOTHE – Richmond’s varsity girls basketball season is over.
It ended with a 43-32 opening-round loss to Trenton on Monday in the Class 3 District 14 Tournament at Chillicothe. The Spartans finished 10-15.
In other tournament news, the Richmond varsity boys defeated Lexington 83-56 Tuesday in the opening round to face Lafayette County of Higginsville on Thursday.
LOOK FOR ADDITIONAL POSTSEASON PREP COVERAGE IN THE FEB. 28 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
