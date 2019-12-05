RICHMOND – Even after a year of being Richmond’s varsity girls basketball coach, Chad Snyder and his Spartans are still in a learning process, he acknowledged.
Snyder attributes that in part to team turnover. The Spartans, who have 14 players on their roster, “graduated at least six or seven seniors” from their 2018-19 team, he estimated during a Nov. 18 interview.
READ THE REST OF THE RICHMOND GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW STORY IN THE DEC. 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.