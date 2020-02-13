TINA – Wednesday’s snowstorm forced some schedule changes to the Carroll-Livingston Activities Association Tournament, as Hardin-Central’s varsity basketball teams learned.
The Hardin-Central boys, who fell 54-24 to the Hale/Bosworth co-op Tuesday, were scheduled to play in the consolation bracket Wednesday night. But the meeting with host school Tina-Avalon was rescheduled for Thursday, Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker stated Wednesday via text message.
GET MORE DETAILS IN THE FEB. 14 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
