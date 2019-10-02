BRAYMER – Kirk Thacker achieved another milestone Sept. 27. And he did it on a day unlike any other in his coaching career.
With Norborne Hardin-Central’s 56-6 thumping of Braymer/Breckenridge at Braymer, Thacker won his 103rd game as a head football coach. That tied him for career wins with one of his mentors, the late Tom Adams, he said. Adams, who led Richmond to its first state football title, died in 2012.
“He is … a major force in my life, still today,” Thacker said.
Like most of the wins during Thacker’s career, win No. 103 took place on a Friday. Unlike those other Friday wins, it started with a 4 p.m. kickoff. Originally scheduled to start at 7, the schools moved up the 8-man football matchup three hours because of severe weather forecasts.
READ THE REST IN THE FRIDAY RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
