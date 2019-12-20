CENTERVIEW – Orrick was “a little shorthanded” when the Bearcats faced Wellington-Napoleon for third place in the I-70 Conference Tournament, varsity boys basketball coach Matt Brownsberger said.
“We’re battling some illness right now,” he said.
But as Brownsberger also pointed out, the shorthanded Bearcats had an opportunity to take the Dec. 14 tilt at Crest Ridge High School.
Indeed, the Bearcats led 27-22 entering the fourth quarter. Wellington-Napoleon outscored Orrick 18-8 the final quarter to down the Bearcats 40-35.
“(We) missed free throws and layups. … Ultimately, the difference in the game is, they finished plays, we didn’t,” Brownsberger said.
Brownsberger’s Wellington-Napoleon counterpart, Bill Hughes, disagreed.
“He did a great job of getting his kids ready, being shorthanded, and they outplayed us,” Hughes said. “From the very tip to the very end, they outplayed us, they outhustled us. That’s what kept them in the game. Our kids (did) not do a good job of responding to it.”
