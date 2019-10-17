RICHMOND – Varsity volleyball coach Madison Endsley knows her Spartans will have a rough night “every once in a while.”
Oct. 10, when Richmond lost 25-6, 25-6 to visiting Lexington, was one of those nights, Endsley said. An occasional rough night like that “is totally normal,” she said.
“We just have to learn from it and build off of it as a team, try to … find the positive in it and just turn it around,” Endsley said.
FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, READ THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON
