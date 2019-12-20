HIGGINSVILLE – Richmond’s performance during a 53-39 loss to Lafayette County of Higginsville Dec. 13 in the fifth-place game of the Husker Classic was true to form, girls varsity coach Chad Snyder said.

“(Generally), we come out fairly slow and we finish fairly strong,” Snyder said.

The Spartans fell behind 10-1 in the first quarter of their meeting with the Huskers in the Lafayette County west gym. They trailed 13-3 at quarter’s end, with a Skylar Quick free throw and a two-point bucket from Ava Murphy providing Richmond’s only points.

For Lafayette County, opening with a 10-1 lead “was huge,” Huskers coach Keith Alberti said.

“We did a good job coming out (of) the gate today. … We played really hard; and talked about getting out and getting off to a good start, knowing that would help us a ton, if we would get out and go with that,” Alberti said.

Lafayette County edged Richmond 14-9 the second quarter to lead 27-12 at halftime. Sparked by a 14-10 third quarter, the Spartans edged the Huskers 27-26 the second half, capping a performance that seemed familiar to Murphy, too.

“I feel like we’re not really improving each game,” Murphy, who led Richmond with 17 points, said. “We remain the same. We have the same errors every game. We don’t start off strong. Usually, our fourth quarter’s better than our first.”

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE DEC. 20 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS