HOLDEN – The Richmond varsity girls almost ended the 2019 portion of the basketball season with a win.

After trailing Holden by double digits during the first half, Richmond rallied to lead during the third quarter and tied the game twice during the fourth quarter. But Holden outscored Richmond 8-3 during the final 2 minutes, 21 seconds of the Dec. 20 Missouri River Valley Conference East Division meeting to hand the Spartans a 59-54 road loss.

