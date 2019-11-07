RICHMOND – Richmond senior Taya Weber is not finished playing golf.

Weber played her last round of high school golf in mid-October, when she competed in the Class 1 state tournament at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa. She shot a 116 (+45) for her first 18-hole round of the two-day competition and a 109 (+38) the second day, finishing 62nd among 90 players.

“The first day was a little rough,” she said during an Oct. 31 interview at Richmond Middle School.

With her high school career complete, Weber hopes to go “a step further” and play golf in college, she said.

