HOLDEN – The Richmond varsity boys basketball team feeds off the “organized chaos” of running a full-court press, coach Kevin Jermain said.

The Spartans feasted off their pressure defense during their 65-35 Dec. 20 road win over Holden, particularly during the second and third quarters.

Sparked by their press, the Spartans staged a 17-0 second-quarter run and outscored the Eagles 26-10 for the quarter to lead 36-19 at halftime. Richmond continued to press during the third quarter, outscoring Holden 24-7 to put it out of reach, though Holden edged Richmond 9-5 the final quarter.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE DEC. 27 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS