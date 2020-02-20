RICHMOND – Varsity boys basketball coach Kevin Jermain issued a challenge to his Spartans between the third and fourth quarters of Richmond’s Senior Night meeting with Lafayette County of Higginsville.
“Higginsville was coming out … (and) playing more aggressive, they were playing more confident than we were – especially in that third quarter,” Jermain said. “And I said … ‘It’s our home court … we (have) got a chance to win conference here. … I want to see us act like we’re the more aggressive team, like we’re the team that wants it more.’”
The Spartans, who led 49-46 after three quarters, responded by outscoring the Huskers 24-9 the final quarter for a 73-55 win. With the win, the Spartans captured at least a share of the Missouri River Valley Conference East Division title.
GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE FEB. 21 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
