RICHMOND – On Nov. 1, the Spartans turned a first-half slugfest into a second-half rout in the opening round of district playoff competition at home against the Brookfield Bulldogs, 48-22.

The scoring started with Richmond senior defensive end Colby Stigall jumping on a Brookfield fumble. With the Spartans suddenly on offense, from 19 yards out, Tyler Pyle rambled down the hometown sideline, shucked an attempted tackle by Brookfield’s Carsen Beckman at the 5-yard line and – with senior wide receiver Dionte Marquez running interference – dove into the end zone. ...

Later in the quarter, the Spartans started a drive at their own 13. After the Spartans reached midfield, Richmond sophomore quarterback Keyshaun Elliott carried the ball, broke through the defensive line and almost went down. But he maintained his balance, straightened and got a key block from Marquez to emerge into the secondary. Elliott found open ground, sprinting 49 yards along the hometown sideline before being caught just shy of the pylon. On the next play, from 1 yard out, he carried the ball for the score, 12-0.

Brookfield’s grinding ground game paid off on the next set of downs. The Bulldogs cut the score to 12-8.

The Spartans came back on a 42-yard catch-and-run TD pass from Elliott to sophomore wide receiver Layne Cavanah. Marquez handled the conversion to put Richmond up 20-8 to end the first quarter.

