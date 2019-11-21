Signed, Sealed and Delivered

A BEAMING Abby Vandiver prepares to sign her letter of intent to play softball at William Jewell College in Liberty. The Richmond senior finalizes her agreement on Nov. 13, National Signing Day, in the RHS library with her family and Richmond varsity coach Staci Maddux at her side.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

RICHMOND – When Abby Vandiver was in middle school, Richmond varsity softball coach Staci Maddux could sense Vandiver’s commitment to playing softball.

This year, William Jewell College in Liberty rewarded Vandiver for her commitment – and accomplishments, both on and off the field – by offering her a scholarship to play there. She accepted the offer.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 22 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.