KEARNEY – Richmond’s emerging high school girls wrestling program got a taste of postseason competition Feb. 7 and 8 at Kearney High School.
That weekend, the Spartans competed in the District 4 Tournament, finishing 36th out of 43 schools with seven points. Cheyenne Ireland accounted for five of those points, going 2-2 for the weekend and reaching the second round of the consolation bracket in the 187-pound weight class.
