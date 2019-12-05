Up, Up and Away!

WITH HIS practice jersey draped over his back like a superhero’s cape, Richmond senior Dionte Marquez gets ready to go up, up and away by attempting a layup during a shootaround at a Nov. 18 practice in the RHS gym.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

RICHMOND – The Spartans have something to prove this varsity boys basketball season.

Having won back-to-back Missouri River Valley Conference East Division titles, the squad wants a third straight division title, seniors Dionte Marquez and Kain Pierson agreed during a Nov. 18 interview.

READ THE REST OF THE RICHMOND VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW STORY IN THE DEC. 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

