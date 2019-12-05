RICHMOND – The Spartans have something to prove this varsity boys basketball season.
Having won back-to-back Missouri River Valley Conference East Division titles, the squad wants a third straight division title, seniors Dionte Marquez and Kain Pierson agreed during a Nov. 18 interview.
READ THE REST OF THE RICHMOND VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW STORY IN THE DEC. 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.