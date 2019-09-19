RICHMOND – Coach Staci Maddux has her reasons for taking Richmond’s varsity softball team to the Ozark Fall Festival each year.

One reason is that the tournament prepares her Spartans to face teams like Carrollton – Richmond’s opponent Tuesday at Southview Park.

Richmond played some quality large-class programs during this year’s tournament, held Sept. 13 and 14, winning two games and keeping two other games close, Maddux said. The Spartans “faced some really good pitchers” along the way, she said.

