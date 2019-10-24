LATHROP – At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 18, undefeated Penney of Hamilton ended Richmond’s bid for a second straight Class 2 District 14 softball championship.
At that time, the final out was made in Richmond’s 7-1 loss in the district title game at Lathrop High School. The Spartans, who won the 2018 title with an extra-inning win over Lafayette County of Higginsville, finished 15-13.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.