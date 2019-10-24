LATHROP – At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 18, undefeated Penney of Hamilton ended Richmond’s bid for a second straight Class 2 District 14 softball championship.

At that time, the final out was made in Richmond’s 7-1 loss in the district title game at Lathrop High School. The Spartans, who won the 2018 title with an extra-inning win over Lafayette County of Higginsville, finished 15-13.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON