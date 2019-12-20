Whose Ball Is It?

NO. 44, Cam Goessling, and Richmond freshman Jack Gogue reach for a 50-50 ball during the Spartans' 82-61 loss to Oak Grove Dec. 14 in the Husker Classic title game at Lafayette County of Higginsville. 

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

HIGGINSVILLE – After Richmond’s 82-61 loss to Oak Grove in the Husker Classic championship game, Richmond varsity coach Kevin Jermain could readily pinpoint where his Spartans need to improve their game, going forward.

“We (have) just got a lot of holes defensively – and offensively, (we) don’t execute really well,” Jermain said. “We do a lot of stuff just because we’re good basketball players.”

Oak Grove “exposed some of our weaknesses, especially defensively” when the teams met Dec. 14 in the Lafayette County of Higginsville east gym, Jermain said.

