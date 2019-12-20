HIGGINSVILLE – After Richmond’s 82-61 loss to Oak Grove in the Husker Classic championship game, Richmond varsity coach Kevin Jermain could readily pinpoint where his Spartans need to improve their game, going forward.

“We (have) just got a lot of holes defensively – and offensively, (we) don’t execute really well,” Jermain said. “We do a lot of stuff just because we’re good basketball players.”

Oak Grove “exposed some of our weaknesses, especially defensively” when the teams met Dec. 14 in the Lafayette County of Higginsville east gym, Jermain said.

