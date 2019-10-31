RICHMOND – High school football refs must know the rules, and focus sharply on infractions and ball location, with experience as a player being a bonus. Elvis Patterson brought all that to the Spartans-Minutemen game in Richmond.

Before the Bell Game, he stood near the southeast end zone with refs Joseph Hootman and Kenneth Chapman.

“I feel qualified to officiate today,” he said with an easy smile and steady voice. “I can see it from the players’ point of view, as well as the coaches’ point of view. … I’ve been doing this for 14 years.”

Patterson officiates mostly in Kansas for several sports, including slow-pitch softball and basketball. He crossed the line into Missouri to help a short-handed crew.

“This helps me stay in shape. I need to stay close to the game as a part of who I am,” he said.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 1 ISSUE OF GAME ON