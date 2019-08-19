RICHMOND – A week’s worth of waiting ended for Richmond High School football players Aug. 17.
The Spartans held their Red and White Game at the high school. The intrasquad scrimmage gave the Spartans their first opportunity to do some live hitting since fall sports practices began Aug. 12.
“I could tell in the locker room in pregame they were … (champing) at the bit to kind of get out here,” varsity coach Nick Persell said afterward on the field.
