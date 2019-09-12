RICHMOND– Coach Nick Persell said his team had to do a better job practicing throughout this week – versus lackluster practice sessions before last week’s 20-14 loss to Frontenac – if the 1-1 Spartans are going to defeat the 0-2 Pleasant Hill Roosters on Friday.
“We’ve got to sharpen down at practice and be crisp,” he said.
Pleasant Hill plays football well, Persell said.
“Pleasant Hill’s been a good program for a long time,” he said, and named off several past coaches and the new present coach, formerly at Holden, Mike Hedrick. “Mike always has good teams, tough teams, and they play hard. He is perfect for the Pleasant Hill program.”
Richmond won this season’s opening game on the road at Southwest Baptist University against Liberty-Mountain View, 42-37.
