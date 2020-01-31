ORRICK – The Bearcats seek to end a losing streak tonight when they host Hardin-Central in non-conference varsity boys basketball.

After winning eight of nine, Orrick suffered back-to-back losses Monday and Tuesday – by almost the same score. On Monday, the Bearcats fell to non-conference opponent Winston 42-30. They then fell Tuesday to visiting St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia 47-32 in I-70 Conference play.

St. Paul took control with a 14-3 first quarter. Orrick threatened to rally by outscoring St. Paul 17-12 the second quarter to trail 26-20 at halftime. The Saints responded by outscoring the Bearcats 21-12 the second half.

Zander Stevinson, cousins Blake and Gabe McAfee, Dylan Comstock and Ethan Wilson provided the scoring for Orrick (10-7). Stevinson led with nine points. The McAfees and Comstock each scored six. Wilson added five.

St. Paul senior Marko Susa led all scorers with 15 points. Dominic Alicea also reached double figures with 10.