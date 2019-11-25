ORRICK – The Bearcats got an education during their 48-25 Nov. 21 home loss to Polo in A-team junior high boys basketball.

During the first quarter, the Bearcats lost eighth-grader Jaxon Miller to an ankle injury. Miller, who had scored 47 of Orrick’s 49 points a week earlier against Braymer in a tournament championship game at Norborne, rolled an ankle, coach Mitch Comstock said.

“It’s a junior high game,” Comstock said. “It’s not worth trying to get a kid back in there when he’s not 100 percent. … He’s got a lot more basketball to play. This is just one game.”

With Miller sidelined, the other Bearcats had to step in as scorers. Those who contributed included seventh-grader Tucker Greer, who led Orrick with 12 points; and eighth-grader Jonathon Harris, who added five points.

