Meet the Varsity Bearcats, Version 2019-20

ANOTHER SEASON of varsity girls basketball is underway for Orrick High School. Members of the Bearcats team, from left, front row, are Reannon Hill, Abby Nail and Mara Inks; in the second row are Autumn Martin-Harralson, Janie Kilgore, Savannah Bartley and Kirra Vaughn; and in the third row are Audrey O’Dell, Emma Wilson, Annika Parker, Evalen Sanchez and Kaitlin Leader. Not pictured: Laci Smith.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

ORRICK – Coach Bryan O’Dell saw the Bearcats’ performance in a Nov. 15 preseason jamboree at St. Paul Lutheran in Concordia as an eye-opener as they prepped for their varsity girls basketball season.

“It showed us that we weren’t in shape,” O’Dell said during a Nov. 20 interview. “It showed us that we weren’t very good fundamentally.”

READ THE REST OF THE ORRICK GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW STORY IN THE DEC. 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.