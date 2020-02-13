ORRICK – Ethan Wilson and Blake McAfee agreed 13 was a lucky number for Orrick’s varsity boys basketball team Tuesday.
The reason: The Bearcats opened their 56-37 I-70 Conference and Senior Night win over Sweet Springs/Malta Bend with a 13-0 run.
“We had really good intensity on the defensive end,” McAfee said. “It just led to a lot of free buckets.”
GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE FEB. 14 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.