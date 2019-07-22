CHILLICOTHE – The Spartans needed some wakeup time when they played in their most recent 7-on-7 football tournament.

With Richmond’s varsity skill-position players slated for their first pool-play game at 9 a.m., the Spartans had to get up early July 20 to make the trek from Richmond to Chillicothe High School to play in the limited-contact competition. Still “half-asleep,” as sophomore Keyshaun Elliott put it, the Spartans lost their opener to Chillicothe 2 – one of two Chillicothe teams in the 12-team tournament.

“We just need to start coming out better,” Elliott said.

