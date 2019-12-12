BIG RAPIDS, Michigan – On Dec. 7, Northwest Missouri State University did something it had not done in almost 20 years: It failed to score a touchdown.

Parker Sampson’s 27-yard, third-quarter field goal provided the only points of NWMSU’s 25-3 season-ending loss to undefeated Ferris State University at Top Taggart Field. Before the defeat in the NCAA Division II national playoff quarterfinals, the last time the Bearcats had failed to score a touchdown had been Sept. 6, 2003, when they lost their season opener to South Dakota State University 20-0.

The Bearcats finished the 2019 season 12-2.