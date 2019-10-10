CARROLLTON – In Homer’s “The Iliad,” Sparta and other Greek allies more than 3,300 years ago, resort to trickery to defeat the Trojans after a 10-year, bloody, stalemated conflict.
That was then, this is now.
The Richmond Spartans storm into Carrollton and, within seconds, launch a dominating, relentless attack on the Trojans through three quarters before granting a degree of mercy in the fourth by pulling their starters.
Senior linebacker Colby Williams provides the bookends on Spartan scoring, with the team’s first and last touchdowns being based on his seizure of Trojan turnovers.
FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, READ THE OCT. 11 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.