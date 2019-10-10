CARROLLTON – In Homer’s “The Iliad,” Sparta and other Greek allies more than 3,300 years ago, resort to trickery to defeat the Trojans after a 10-year, bloody, stalemated conflict.

That was then, this is now.

The Richmond Spartans storm into Carrollton and, within seconds, launch a dominating, relentless attack on the Trojans through three quarters before granting a degree of mercy in the fourth by pulling their starters.

Senior linebacker Colby Williams provides the bookends on Spartan scoring, with the team’s first and last touchdowns being based on his seizure of Trojan turnovers.

