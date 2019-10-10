The Wounded Duck

BEAUTIFUL... No. Not in the traditional sense of a high-arcing ball that splits the uprights. Not when the football limps through the air like a confused, winged turtle, hits and then seems to crawl barely over the crossbar. But, yes, beautiful in the sense that senior quarterback Keyshaun Elliott holds the ball perfectly, seams forward, and for the first time in the last two seasons, a Richmond kicker, in this case sophomore Layne Elliott, puts the ball through the goalposts for an extra point, making the score 51-0 with 4:10 left in the third quarter Oct. 4 against Carrollton. Beautiful.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News

CARROLLTON – In Homer’s “The Iliad,” Sparta and other Greek allies more than 3,300 years ago, resort to trickery to defeat the Trojans after a 10-year, bloody, stalemated conflict.

That was then, this is now.

The Richmond Spartans storm into Carrollton and, within seconds, launch a dominating, relentless attack on the Trojans through three quarters before granting a degree of mercy in the fourth by pulling their starters.

Senior linebacker Colby Williams provides the bookends on Spartan scoring, with the team’s first and last touchdowns being based on his seizure of Trojan turnovers.

