No contest

ORRICK JUNIOR Emma Wilson takes a contested shot in the post during the Bearcats’ 40-37 win Tuesday night over visiting Sweet Springs/Malta Bend. 

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond News

ORRICK – Abby Nails patience helped the Bearcats hold off Sweet Springs/Malta Bend on Tuesday in varsity girls basketball action.

With the Bearcats leading 39-37, Nail stole an inbounds pass and drove to the hoop to attempt a layup but was fouled while shooting. She then sank one of two free throws with 7.7 seconds left for the last of her eight points. Her free throw also provided the final point of Orrick’s 40-37 I-70 Conference and Senior Night win. 

GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE FEB. 14 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.