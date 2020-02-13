ORRICK – Abby Nail’s patience helped the Bearcats hold off Sweet Springs/Malta Bend on Tuesday in varsity girls basketball action.
With the Bearcats leading 39-37, Nail stole an inbounds pass and drove to the hoop to attempt a layup but was fouled while shooting. She then sank one of two free throws with 7.7 seconds left for the last of her eight points. Her free throw also provided the final point of Orrick’s 40-37 I-70 Conference and Senior Night win.
GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE FEB. 14 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
