ORRICK – Senior Abby Nail had the rhythm the Bearcats needed Tuesday.

Shooting rhythm, that is.

With Orrick leading visiting St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia 40-36 in overtime, Nail sank four straight foul shots – the first two with 21.6 seconds left, the second pair with 19.5 seconds left. Following two free throws by St. Paul Lutheran sophomore Adrien Martens, senior Reannon Hill sank two more foul shots during the closing seconds to finish off Orrick’s 46-38 girls varsity basketball victory in the I-70 Conference.

“I wasn’t really shooting much in the fourth quarter,” Nail said. “So it … was just a matter of … getting me on the free throw line and getting my rhythm back. … I missed one of them and then I just got back in my rhythm.”

Nail made one of two free throws with 34.3 seconds left before sinking four straight.

Nail finished with 14 points. Hill finished with 11. Junior Emma Wilson also reached double figures for Orrick with 10.

Martens led St. Paul Lutheran with 14 points. Hailey Arnold also reached double figures with 11. Cynthia Bennett scored nine points and Grace Hartwig added four to complete St. Paul Lutheran’s scoring.

The win followed a 46-16 win Monday at Winston, giving the Bearcats a two-game winning streak entering tonight’s non-conference meeting with visiting Hardin-Central.