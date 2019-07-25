HARDIN – For the first two days of Norborne Hardin-Central’s four-day varsity 8-man football camp this week, Aggies assistant coach Dave Menning handled duties that normally are not in his job description.

Menning serves as defensive coordinator, with head coach Kirk Thacker serving as offensive coordinator. But with Thacker out of town to watch his daughter Carly play basketball, Menning ran the Aggies through their paces on offense, too.

Read more in the July 26 Richmond Daily News