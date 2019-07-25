HARDIN – For the first two days of Norborne Hardin-Central’s four-day varsity 8-man football camp this week, Aggies assistant coach Dave Menning handled duties that normally are not in his job description.
Menning serves as defensive coordinator, with head coach Kirk Thacker serving as offensive coordinator. But with Thacker out of town to watch his daughter Carly play basketball, Menning ran the Aggies through their paces on offense, too.
Read more in the July 26 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.