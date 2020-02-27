NORBORNE – Kenny Layman had to say farewell to Izabella Anderson, Brooke Gordon, Daylea Shaner and Carly Thacker on Tuesday. At least in terms of coaching them.
Hardin-Central’s 44-34 loss to host school Norborne in the Class 1 District 13 Tournament semifinals marked the foursome’s final game as Bulldogs. The four were “great to work with,” Layman said.
GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE FEB. 28 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.