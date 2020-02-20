RICHMOND – The five seniors on Richmond’s varsity girls basketball team got a few minutes of court time together during Tuesday night’s 61-37 loss to Lafayette County of Higginsville.
In keeping with a Senior Night tradition, coach Chad Snyder started his five seniors when the Spartans hosted the Huskers in Missouri River Valley Conference East Division action.
“That’s a good thing for us … (we) have five seniors that … (have) been here every day, practicing hard. … At least they got to step out on the floor, as a group, that one final time,” Snyder said. “Just unfortunate we didn’t play better.”
Those who started in their last game on their home floor were Alyssa Manning, Skylar Quick, Katie Smith, Abby Vandiver and Taya Weber.
