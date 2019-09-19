RICHMOND – Coach Kevin Jermain noticed two domino effects when his Spartans faced Knob Noster Monday at Maurice Roberts Park.

Both effects resulted from Ayrin McBee and Mackenzie Phillips’ No. 1 doubles match with Elle Konrad and Chloe McConnell. McBee and Phillips took Konrad and McConnell to a tiebreaker, falling 9-7.

“I thought we came out with a really good approach tonight,” Jermain said. “All three doubles teams were being … really aggressive, playing really competitive matches – and … McBee and Phillips were kind of setting the tone for that. They were up 7-4, they were being the … (aggressors), they were making plays. … Credit Knob Noster. They just kind of turned it on to another gear.”

READ THE REST IN THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS